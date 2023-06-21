Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 5,000-Square-Foot Mixed-Use Building June 21, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 88 5th Ave., a 5,000-square-foot mixed-use property located in Brooklyn. The asset sold for $3,600,000.



"This was a long-term client who had owned the building for many years," said Andrew Bronsteen, "This transaction enabled our client to begin the next chapter of her life, and it was extremely rewarding to execute on her behalf. We built a market around the property, received over a dozen offers and sold it to a well-qualified buyer."



Shaun Riney, Mark Zarrella, and Andrew Bronsteen in Marcus & Millichap's Brooklyn office had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust.



The property is located at 88 5th Ave. in Brooklyn, N.Y. between Warren St and St. Marks Place on Park Slope's 5th Ave. The apartments are steps from Barclay's Center, Atlantic Terminal, all major subway lines, and many of Brooklyn's top-rated dining and entertainment options.