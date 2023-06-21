Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 5,000-Square-Foot Mixed-Use Building
Today at 02:28 pm
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 5,000-Square-Foot Mixed-Use Building
June 21, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 88 5th Ave., a 5,000-square-foot mixed-use property located in Brooklyn. The asset sold for $3,600,000.
"This was a long-term client who had owned the building for many years," said Andrew Bronsteen, "This transaction enabled our client to begin the next chapter of her life, and it was extremely rewarding to execute on her behalf. We built a market around the property, received over a dozen offers and sold it to a well-qualified buyer."
Shaun Riney, Mark Zarrella, and Andrew Bronsteen in Marcus & Millichap's Brooklyn office had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust.
The property is located at 88 5th Ave. in Brooklyn, N.Y. between Warren St and St. Marks Place on Park Slope's 5th Ave. The apartments are steps from Barclay's Center, Atlantic Terminal, all major subway lines, and many of Brooklyn's top-rated dining and entertainment options.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 18:27:12 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.