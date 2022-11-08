Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 529 Unit Self-Storage Property in Festus, Missouri November 08, 2022

FESTUS, Missouri, November 8, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Combs Mini Storage, a 529 unit self-storage facility located in Festus, Missouri, according to Dave Saverin, regional manager of the firm's St. Louis office.



Marla Čolić and Anne Williams, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's St. Louis and Memphis offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Marla Čolić and Anne Williams. Dave Saverin, Missouri Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Built in 2000, Combs Mini is comprised of 506 non-climate-controlled units and 23 parking spaces for a total of 529 units within 63,680 rentable square feet in Festus, Missouri. Amenities include an on-site management office, 24-hour surveillance security cameras, perimeter security fence, controlled access entry and paved drives.



The seller of Combs Mini Storage, Brett Combs said, "I'm completely impressed with Marla. Her tenacity and ability to get this deal to the finish line was incredible. I definitely recommend her and will probably hire her on my next project."



The buyers are local storage investors. Combs Mini Storage represents their fifth storage acquisition.