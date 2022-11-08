Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:28 2022-11-08 pm EST
34.36 USD   -2.81%
02:14pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 529 Unit Self-Storage Property in Festus, Missouri
PU
11/07Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 10-Unit Apartment Building in Imperial Beach, California
PU
11/07Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Coronado Carriage Quarters, a Two-Suite Luxury Vacation Rental in Coronado, California
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 529 Unit Self-Storage Property in Festus, Missouri

11/08/2022 | 02:14pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 529 Unit Self-Storage Property in Festus, Missouri
November 08, 2022
FESTUS, Missouri, November 8, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Combs Mini Storage, a 529 unit self-storage facility located in Festus, Missouri, according to Dave Saverin, regional manager of the firm's St. Louis office.

Marla Čolić and Anne Williams, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's St. Louis and Memphis offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Marla Čolić and Anne Williams. Dave Saverin, Missouri Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

Built in 2000, Combs Mini is comprised of 506 non-climate-controlled units and 23 parking spaces for a total of 529 units within 63,680 rentable square feet in Festus, Missouri. Amenities include an on-site management office, 24-hour surveillance security cameras, perimeter security fence, controlled access entry and paved drives.

The seller of Combs Mini Storage, Brett Combs said, "I'm completely impressed with Marla. Her tenacity and ability to get this deal to the finish line was incredible. I definitely recommend her and will probably hire her on my next project."

The buyers are local storage investors. Combs Mini Storage represents their fifth storage acquisition.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 19:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
