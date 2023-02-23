Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 54-Unit Apartment Building in Niles, Michigan February 23, 2023

NILES, MICHIGAN, February 23, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Village West, a 54-unit apartment property located in Niles, Michigan, according to Josh Caruana, regional manager of the firm's Indianapolis office. The asset sold for $4,200,000.



Aaron Kuroiwa, Jack Friskney and Austin Meeker, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Indianapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Aaron Kuroiwa, Jack Friskney and Austin Meeker. Steve Chaben, Michigan Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Village West is located at 736 Colony Ct in Niles, Michigan. The complex consisted of (23) 1-bedroom units, (28) 2-bedroom units, and (3) 3-bedroom units. Capital improvements to the property were completed in 2020 and 2021, including new roofs, new windows, new gutters, electrical upgrades, and HVAC upgrades. The seller plans on using the proceeds from the sale and utilize a 1031 exchange to buy another multi-family asset in Indiana or Florida. The buyer was able to secure agency financing with five years of Interest Only and expand their portfolio into the Southwest Michigan market.