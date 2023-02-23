Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:17:14 2023-02-23 am EST
34.93 USD   +0.74%
11:14aMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 8,276-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Eden Prairie, Minnesota
PU
11:14aMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of KO Storage in Twentynine Palms, California
PU
10:48aMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 54-Unit Apartment Building in Niles, Michigan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 54-Unit Apartment Building in Niles, Michigan

02/23/2023 | 10:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 54-Unit Apartment Building in Niles, Michigan
February 23, 2023
NILES, MICHIGAN, February 23, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Village West, a 54-unit apartment property located in Niles, Michigan, according to Josh Caruana, regional manager of the firm's Indianapolis office. The asset sold for $4,200,000.

Aaron Kuroiwa, Jack Friskney and Austin Meeker, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Indianapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Aaron Kuroiwa, Jack Friskney and Austin Meeker. Steve Chaben, Michigan Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

Village West is located at 736 Colony Ct in Niles, Michigan. The complex consisted of (23) 1-bedroom units, (28) 2-bedroom units, and (3) 3-bedroom units. Capital improvements to the property were completed in 2020 and 2021, including new roofs, new windows, new gutters, electrical upgrades, and HVAC upgrades. The seller plans on using the proceeds from the sale and utilize a 1031 exchange to buy another multi-family asset in Indiana or Florida. The buyer was able to secure agency financing with five years of Interest Only and expand their portfolio into the Southwest Michigan market.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com..

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 15:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
11:14aMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 8,276-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Eden ..
PU
11:14aMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of KO Storage in Twentynine Palms, California
PU
10:48aMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 54-Unit Apartment Building in Niles, Michigan
PU
10:48aMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 129-Unit Apartment Building in Connersville, I..
PU
02/22Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Sale of Historic Office Campus in Westchester County
PU
02/22Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Complex for $1.865 Million i..
PU
02/21Marcus & Millichap : Arranges Sale of a Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building for $1.35 Milli..
PU
02/20Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
AQ
02/17Marcus & Millichap : Brokers Two-Property Self-Storage Portfolio Sale in Atlanta MSA
PU
02/17Tranche Update on Marcus & Millichap, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 3,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 300 M - -
Net income 2022 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 1 361 M 1 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,67 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.0.64%1 361
CBRE GROUP, INC.11.47%26 564
KE HOLDINGS INC.37.46%23 992
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED4.05%14 698
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.36.85%9 909
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED7.05%8 098