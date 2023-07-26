Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 56,600 Square Foot Self-Storage Facility July 25, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

FREEPORT, TX, July 25, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Blue Water Self Storage, a 56,600 square foot self-storage facility located in Freeport, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.



Dave Knobler, Senior Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local limited partnership. The buyer, a New York based limited liability company, was secured and represented by Knobler.



"This asset may not check the demographic boxes that the market typically looks for, but if you've ever been near the facility on a weekend, you'll notice the Surfside Beach area tourism is through the roof" said Knobler. "Knowing the sub-market on a micro level and knowing a buyer that was doing well with another nearby asset led to a successful closing."



Blue Water Self Storage is located at 1932 FM 523 in Freeport, Texas. The property sits on approximately 8.17 acres of land, was constructed in 1999, and has seven single story buildings consisting of 295 units. Blue Water Self Storage has many amenities including a gated entry with a digital keypad, an on-site management office, security lighting, concrete and gravel driveways, and units with roll up doors.

