Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 6-Unit Apartment Building

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 6-unit apartment property located in New York. The asset sold for $5,000,000.



"In nine short weeks of quiet marketing, we were able to procure a local buyer who had not purchased a property in 15 years," said Peter Dodge, "As with any disruption in the market whether it be a rise in rates, or the COVID-19 crisis, we've recently seen an influx of new purchasers and capital that see the opportunity with imminent and compelling circumstances to purchase these types of assets."



Joe Koicim, Peter Dodge, and Zan Colin investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New York City office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor and operator, was secured and represented by Koicim, Dodge and Colin.



The building is located at 975 2nd Ave in New York's Turtle Bay neighborhood and falls into the highly desirable Tax Class 2A designation. As such, taxes can increase by no more than 8% year-over-year, and by no more than 30% over any given 5-year period.