Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 6-Unit Apartment Building
Today at 02:27 pm
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 6-Unit Apartment Building
July 14, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 6-unit apartment property located in New York. The asset sold for $5,000,000.
"In nine short weeks of quiet marketing, we were able to procure a local buyer who had not purchased a property in 15 years," said Peter Dodge, "As with any disruption in the market whether it be a rise in rates, or the COVID-19 crisis, we've recently seen an influx of new purchasers and capital that see the opportunity with imminent and compelling circumstances to purchase these types of assets."
Joe Koicim, Peter Dodge, and Zan Colin investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New York City office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor and operator, was secured and represented by Koicim, Dodge and Colin.
The building is located at 975 2nd Ave in New York's Turtle Bay neighborhood and falls into the highly desirable Tax Class 2A designation. As such, taxes can increase by no more than 8% year-over-year, and by no more than 30% over any given 5-year period.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 18:26:03 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.