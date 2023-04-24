Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:23:34 2023-04-24 pm EDT
31.53 USD   -0.41%
12:52pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 64-Room Hospitality Property in The Dalles, Oregon
PU
04/21Marcus & Millichap : Closes Five-Property Vehicle Storage Portfolio Sale
PU
04/21Marcus & Millichap : Closes $27 Million Multifamily Asset Sale in Suburban Denver
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 64-Room Hospitality Property in The Dalles, Oregon

04/24/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 64-Room Hospitality Property in The Dalles, Oregon
April 24, 2023
THE DALLES, Ore., April 24, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Dalles Inn, a 64-room hospitality property located in The Dalles, Oregon.

Huberth Marak, associate and investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Michelle Kennedy, partner and principal broker for Crystal Investment Property, LLC. David Tabata, regional manager of the Marcus & Millichap's Portland office and broker of record for Oregon, aided in closing this transaction. Chris Gomes, senior managing director, and Skyler Cooper, senior vice president, in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office were also listed on the deal as supporting brokers alongside Allan Miller, senior vice president in Marcus & Millichap's Austin office.

The Dalles Inn is located at 112 West 2nd Street in The Dalles, Oregon. The 64-room hospitality property is situated on a 0.66-acre lot along State Highway 30 near its intersection with Interstate 84.

The Miller-Gomes Hotel Team of Marcus & Millichap has sold over 550 hotels across the nation since its inception. The team has over 50 active listings across 18 states with 24 assets under contract and 102 closings in 2022.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 16:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
