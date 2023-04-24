Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 64-Room Hospitality Property in The Dalles, Oregon April 24, 2023

THE DALLES, Ore., April 24, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Dalles Inn, a 64-room hospitality property located in The Dalles, Oregon.



Huberth Marak, associate and investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Michelle Kennedy, partner and principal broker for Crystal Investment Property, LLC. David Tabata, regional manager of the Marcus & Millichap's Portland office and broker of record for Oregon, aided in closing this transaction. Chris Gomes, senior managing director, and Skyler Cooper, senior vice president, in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office were also listed on the deal as supporting brokers alongside Allan Miller, senior vice president in Marcus & Millichap's Austin office.



The Dalles Inn is located at 112 West 2nd Street in The Dalles, Oregon. The 64-room hospitality property is situated on a 0.66-acre lot along State Highway 30 near its intersection with Interstate 84.



The Miller-Gomes Hotel Team of Marcus & Millichap has sold over 550 hotels across the nation since its inception. The team has over 50 active listings across 18 states with 24 assets under contract and 102 closings in 2022.