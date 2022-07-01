Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 65,190-Square Foot Net-Leased Property
July 01, 2022
FORT MYERS, FL, June 29, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Alternative Labs, a 65,190-square foot net-leased property located in Fort Myers, FL. According to Cameron Glinton, regional manager of the firm's Las Vegas office, the asset sold for $13,200,000.
Perry White and Ray Germain, nationwide investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Las Vegas office, had the exclusive listing to market this sale leaseback opportunity on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Germain states, "We listed this property in the robust Fort Myers industrial market at $11 million dollars. With extensive amount of activity and competing offers, we were able to push the value which resulted in a sale $2 million over the ask price." White concludes, "This sale represents the highest price per square foot for a comparable property in the Fort Myers Submarket since 2006." The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office. Ryan Nee, Florida Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Alternative Labs is a private label dietary and nutritional supplement contract manufacturer located at 4740 S Cleveland Ave in Fort Myers, FL. They occupy 100% of the property and is subject to a long-term triple net lease.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
