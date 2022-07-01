Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 65,190-Square Foot Net-Leased Property

FORT MYERS, FL, June 29, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Alternative Labs, a 65,190-square foot net-leased property located in Fort Myers, FL. According to Cameron Glinton, regional manager of the firm's Las Vegas office, the asset sold for $13,200,000.



Perry White and Ray Germain, nationwide investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Las Vegas office, had the exclusive listing to market this sale leaseback opportunity on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Germain states, "We listed this property in the robust Fort Myers industrial market at $11 million dollars. With extensive amount of activity and competing offers, we were able to push the value which resulted in a sale $2 million over the ask price." White concludes, "This sale represents the highest price per square foot for a comparable property in the Fort Myers Submarket since 2006." The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Marcus & Millichap's Manhattan office. Ryan Nee, Florida Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

Alternative Labs is a private label dietary and nutritional supplement contract manufacturer located at 4740 S Cleveland Ave in Fort Myers, FL. They occupy 100% of the property and is subject to a long-term triple net lease.