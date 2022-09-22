Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 66,474-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Omaha, Nebraska September 22, 2022

OMAHA, Nebraska, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 66,474-square-foot net-leased property located in Omaha, Nebraska, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office. The asset sold for $4,415,000.



Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, Nebraska Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



"This transaction made a lot of sense by virtue of the overall deal metrics and real estate fundamentals" says Clegg. "On a long-term horizon, this asset has attractive versatility with substantial upside potential."



Family Fare Supermarket is located at 5110 S 108th Street in Omaha, Nebraska. Family Fare is an American supermarket chain with over 80 locations in seven states that operate under the SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) family of stores.