Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 66,474-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Omaha, Nebraska
09/22/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 66,474-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Omaha, Nebraska
September 22, 2022
OMAHA, Nebraska, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 66,474-square-foot net-leased property located in Omaha, Nebraska, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office. The asset sold for $4,415,000.
Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, Nebraska Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
"This transaction made a lot of sense by virtue of the overall deal metrics and real estate fundamentals" says Clegg. "On a long-term horizon, this asset has attractive versatility with substantial upside potential."
Family Fare Supermarket is located at 5110 S 108th Street in Omaha, Nebraska. Family Fare is an American supermarket chain with over 80 locations in seven states that operate under the SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) family of stores.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 17:59:02 UTC.