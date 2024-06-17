Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 7,030 Square Foot Net-Leased Property in Indiana

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.

Sector Real Estate Services