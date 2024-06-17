Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 7,030 Square Foot Net-Leased Property in Indiana
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 7,030 Square Foot Net-Leased Property in Indiana
JASPER, INDIANA, June 17, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Advance Auto Parts, a 7,030-square foot net-leased property located in Jasper, Indiana, according to Josh Caruana, regional manager of the firm's Indianapolis office. The asset sold for $757,900.
The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Damien Yoder and Madison K. Harman, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Indianapolis office
Advance Auto Parts is located at 485 US-231 in Jasper, Indiana.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.