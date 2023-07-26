Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 73,993 Square Foot RV & Boat Storage Facility July 25, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

HOUSTON, TX, July 25, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Holliday RV & Boat Storage, a 73,993 square foot RV & boat storage facility located in Houston, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.



Dave Knobler, Senior Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a Texas based limited liability company, was secured by Knobler.



"This was the culmination of a career for a local couple that developed and operated the property over 30 years ago," said Knobler. "There were several obstacles to overcome during the transaction, but it was a positive financial result for the Seller."



Holliday RV & Boat Storage is located at 17818 & 17819 French Road in Houston, Texas. The property sits on two parcels that encompass approximately 5.19 acres of land and was constructed in three phases between 1990 and 1994. Holliday RV & Boat Storage has nine single-story buildings consisting of 243 drive-up non-climatized units and 49 outdoor parking spaces. The facility has amenities including but not limited to, video surveillance throughout the property, an entrance gate with manual lock & key access, swing doors, and crushed concrete driveways.

