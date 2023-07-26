Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 73,993 Square Foot RV & Boat Storage Facility
Today at 02:07 pm
July 25, 2023
HOUSTON, TX, July 25, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Holliday RV & Boat Storage, a 73,993 square foot RV & boat storage facility located in Houston, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.
Dave Knobler, Senior Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a Texas based limited liability company, was secured by Knobler.
"This was the culmination of a career for a local couple that developed and operated the property over 30 years ago," said Knobler. "There were several obstacles to overcome during the transaction, but it was a positive financial result for the Seller."
Holliday RV & Boat Storage is located at 17818 & 17819 French Road in Houston, Texas. The property sits on two parcels that encompass approximately 5.19 acres of land and was constructed in three phases between 1990 and 1994. Holliday RV & Boat Storage has nine single-story buildings consisting of 243 drive-up non-climatized units and 49 outdoor parking spaces. The facility has amenities including but not limited to, video surveillance throughout the property, an entrance gate with manual lock & key access, swing doors, and crushed concrete driveways.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 18:05:00 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.