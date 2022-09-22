Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 74,250-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Lakeland, Florida September 22, 2022

LAKELAND, Florida, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Florida, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Lakeland Climate Controlled Self Storage, a 74,250-square-foot self-storage facility located in Lakeland, Florida, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.



The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Jonathan M. Fawley, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office. Jonathan Fawley, the lead agent on the transaction had the following to say, "This was an incredibly smooth transaction throughout the construction process leading to the C/O, especially through a changing debt market." Ryan Nee, Florida Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Lakeland Climate Controlled Self Storage is located in Lakeland, Florida. The facility is newly built and features 758 climate-controlled units throughout three-stories totaling 74,250 net rentable square feet.

