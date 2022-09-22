Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 74,250-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Lakeland, Florida
09/22/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 74,250-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Lakeland, Florida
September 22, 2022
LAKELAND, Florida, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Florida, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Lakeland Climate Controlled Self Storage, a 74,250-square-foot self-storage facility located in Lakeland, Florida, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.
The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Jonathan M. Fawley, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office. Jonathan Fawley, the lead agent on the transaction had the following to say, "This was an incredibly smooth transaction throughout the construction process leading to the C/O, especially through a changing debt market." Ryan Nee, Florida Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Lakeland Climate Controlled Self Storage is located in Lakeland, Florida. The facility is newly built and features 758 climate-controlled units throughout three-stories totaling 74,250 net rentable square feet.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 17:59:02 UTC.