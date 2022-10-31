Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 76,369-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in White Marsh, Maryland October 31, 2022

WHITE MARSH, Maryland, October 31, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of North Carolina, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Allender Storage, a 76,369-square-foot self-storage facility located in White Marsh, Maryland, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.



Meir D. Perlmuter, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Meir Perlmuter said, "Another strong Maryland closing, demonstrating our relationships and knowledge in the mid-Atlantic region." The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Meir D. Perlmuter, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe. Brian Hosey, Maryland Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Allender Storage is located in White Marsh, Maryland. The facility consists of 472 non-climate-controlled units and 16 other units totaling 76,369 net rentable square feet. There are also 94 parking spaces available for rent.