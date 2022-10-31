Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 76,775-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina October 31, 2022

ROCK HILL, South Carolina, October 31, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Rock Hill, SC Class A C/O Opportunity, a 76,775-square-foot self-storage facility located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.



Gabriel Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Nathan Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Gabriel Coe said, "The property was a development deal sold at delivery of certificate of occupancy. We marketed this facility while it was under construction and had received multiple offers from local and out-of-state buyers. The seller benefitted from a quick exit strategy with healthy profit that he can roll into his next project!" Ben Yelm, South Carolina Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Rock Hill, SC Class A C/O Opportunity is located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The property will receive certificate of occupancy in September 2022 and will feature 763 climate-controlled units and 48 non-climate-controlled units totaling 76,775 net rentable square feet.