    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
02:58 2022-08-29 pm EDT
38.25 USD   -0.61%
11:58aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 18,625-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Etna, Ohio
PU
08/26MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Closes Suburban Philadelphia Office Campus Sale
PU
08/25MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Sale of $4.2 Million Recording Studio
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 78,100-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Middletown, Ohio

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, August 29, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 78,100-square-foot multi-tenant industrial property located in Middletown, Ohio, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus and Cleveland offices. The asset sold for $2.7 million.

Joshua Baker, Craig Fuller, Erin E. Patton, and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an Ohio based local investor. The buyer, a New York city investment group, was secured and represented by Joshua Baker, Craig Fuller, Erin E. Patton, and Scott Wiles.

Joshua Baker, the lead agent on the transaction had the following to say, "This was a great opportunity for our client who understands the current demand for industrial product in the Ohio market is at peak levels. We sourced an ideal buyer in a competitive environment with multiple interested parties across the country. It's a great representation of the power of our platform and our vast reach and access to the industrial buyer pool."

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
