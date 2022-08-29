Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 78,100-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Middletown, Ohio
08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, August 29, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 78,100-square-foot multi-tenant industrial property located in Middletown, Ohio, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus and Cleveland offices. The asset sold for $2.7 million.
Joshua Baker, Craig Fuller, Erin E. Patton, and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an Ohio based local investor. The buyer, a New York city investment group, was secured and represented by Joshua Baker, Craig Fuller, Erin E. Patton, and Scott Wiles.
Joshua Baker, the lead agent on the transaction had the following to say, "This was a great opportunity for our client who understands the current demand for industrial product in the Ohio market is at peak levels. We sourced an ideal buyer in a competitive environment with multiple interested parties across the country. It's a great representation of the power of our platform and our vast reach and access to the industrial buyer pool."
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
