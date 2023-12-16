Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 9,000-Square Foot Industrial Building in Estacada Industrial Complex December 15, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

ESTACADA, OR, December 15, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1195 NW Noble Drive in Estacada, Oregon, a newly constructed 9,000-square foot warehouse on a one-acre parcel located in the Estacada Industrial Campus, according to David S. Tabata, regional manager of the firm's Portland office. The asset sold for $1,300,000 and was financed with no money down using SBA financing.



Jason VanAbrams, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Portland office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and also secured the buyer. The buyer plans to occupy the full property with their family-owned company started in 2016 that produces supplements, tinctures and food products using mushrooms from local farmers and wild harvesters.