Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 9,000-Square Foot Industrial Building in Estacada Industrial Complex
December 15, 2023
ESTACADA, OR, December 15, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1195 NW Noble Drive in Estacada, Oregon, a newly constructed 9,000-square foot warehouse on a one-acre parcel located in the Estacada Industrial Campus, according to David S. Tabata, regional manager of the firm's Portland office. The asset sold for $1,300,000 and was financed with no money down using SBA financing.
Jason VanAbrams, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Portland office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and also secured the buyer. The buyer plans to occupy the full property with their family-owned company started in 2016 that produces supplements, tinctures and food products using mushrooms from local farmers and wild harvesters.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 15 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2023 00:25:16 UTC.
