  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  News
  Summary
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 9,014 Net-Leased Property in Goodman, Missouri

10/17/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 9,014 Net-Leased Property in Goodman, Missouri
October 17, 2022
GOODMAN, Missouri, October 17, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Dollar General, a 9,014 net-leased property located in Goodman, Missouri. According to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus and Cleveland offices, the asset sold for $940,154.

The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Zach Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin E. Patton, and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Cleveland offices. David Saverin, Missouri Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

Dollar General is located at 300 Roy Hill Boulevard in Goodman, Missouri. The subject property was built in 2009 and is situated on 1.37 acres. Dollar General had just over seven years remaining on the lease at the time of the sale.

Zach Turner, lead investment specialist on the sale stated, "This transaction was a great example of how we collaboratively work with our clients to help them fine-tune and enhance their portfolios. Our client was an out-of-state investor who was in a 1031 exchange, and we scoured the market to find them purchase options. We meticulously worked with them on performing due diligence and research on the site and were ultimately able to help them secure this Dollar General which provides an above market yield and long-term lease."

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 16:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
