Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 9,800-Square-Foot Retail Property in Davenport, Iowa
August 05, 2022
Davenport, Iowa, August 5, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Elmore Avenue Shoppes, a 9,800-square-foot retail property located in Davenport, Iowa, according to Todd E. Lindblom, regional manager of the firm's Milwaukee office. The asset sold for $1,782,320.
The Rowlett Group, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Milwaukee office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor group. A member of the sellers' investor group purchased the property and was represented by the Rowlett Group, Regional Manager and Broker, Jon Ruzicka, who assisted in closing this transaction.
The Elmore Avenue Shoppes is located at 4810 Elmore Avenue in Davenport, Iowa. The center was over 85 percent occupied at the time of sale and the tenants include GameStop, Hungry Hobo, Novel Nail Studio, Computer Repair Center and 100 percent Chiropractic. This is an extremely dense retail market surrounded by national and regional retailers. It is located off Interstate 74 and shadow anchored by Ashley Furniture with great visibility from Elmore Avenue.
