Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 95,942 Square Foot Boat/RV & Self Storage Facility July 25, 2023

SUGAR LAND, TX, July 25, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Sugar Land RV/Boat & Self Storage, a 95,942 square foot boat/RV and self-storage facility located in Sugar Land, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.



Dave Knobler, Senior Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a New York based limited liability company, was secured by Knobler.



"The property was 50 percent leased" said Knobler. "Still, the opportunity to acquire a Sugar Land area asset at a signalized intersection was undeniable and the market took notice with numerous competitive offers."



"I can't thank Dave enough for helping me and getting me through the sale," said the Seller, Kim Donaldson. "I couldn't have done it without him."



Sugar Land RV/Boat & Self Storage is located at 14311 West Bellfort Boulevard in Sugar Land, Texas. The property sits on approximately six acres of land and was constructed in 1999. Sugar Land RV/Boat Self Storage has eight single story buildings consisting of 304 drive-up non-climatized units, one larger warehouse/workshop type space, eight covered parking spots, and six outdoor parking spaces. The facility has amenities including, but not limited to, video surveillance, an automatic entrance gate, swing doors, asphalt and concrete driveways, along with a manager's office and residence.

