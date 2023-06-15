Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Best Western in Vero Beach June 13, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

VERO BEACH, Fla. June 13, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Best Western Vero Beach, a 65-room hospitality property located in Vero Beach, Florida. The asset sold for $6,400,000.



"This hotel was purchased by a 1031 buyer, with a nonrefundable deposit, was financed with a bridge loan, and closed in 60 days," said Ahmed Kabani, senior managing director investments. "The aggressive terms on this transaction speak to the continued demand for hotel assets throughout the Florida market."



Kabani and Kian McLean, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership, and procured the buyer, a private investor.



The Best Western is located at 9330 19th Lane. The property is off Interstate 95 near the Vero beach outlet mall which includes national retailers like LOFT, Columbia Factory Store and more. Property amenities include free breakfast, guest laundry, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and more.