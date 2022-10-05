Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Coral Springs Apartment Complex for $5.5 Million
10/05/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Coral Springs Apartment Complex for $5.5 Million
October 04, 2022
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Jacob Apartments, a two-story, 20-unit boutique apartment community in Coral Springs, Florida. The 22,942-square-foot property sold for $5,500,000.
"Known for its top-rated schools and family-oriented residential communities, Coral Springs has been experiencing significant new multifamily and commercial development," said Evan P. Kristol, executive managing director investments. "Jacob Apartments is one of only a handful of apartment buildings in the city and will continue to benefit from a very competitive rental market. "
Kristol, Brandon J. Rex, and Austin Michels, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, Gould FL Jacob LLC, was also procured by Kristol, Rex, and Michels.
Jacob Apartments, located at 10120 NW 36th Court, features a mix of 12 two-bedroom and 8 three-bedroom apartments, each with two bathrooms. Property amenities include landscaped grounds, 37 parking spaces, onsite laundry facilities, and a quiet residential setting.
