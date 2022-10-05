Advanced search
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Coral Springs Apartment Complex for $5.5 Million

10/05/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Coral Springs Apartment Complex for $5.5 Million
October 04, 2022

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Jacob Apartments, a two-story, 20-unit boutique apartment community in Coral Springs, Florida. The 22,942-square-foot property sold for $5,500,000.

"Known for its top-rated schools and family-oriented residential communities, Coral Springs has been experiencing significant new multifamily and commercial development," said Evan P. Kristol, executive managing director investments. "Jacob Apartments is one of only a handful of apartment buildings in the city and will continue to benefit from a very competitive rental market. "

Kristol, Brandon J. Rex, and Austin Michels, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, Gould FL Jacob LLC, was also procured by Kristol, Rex, and Michels.

Jacob Apartments, located at 10120 NW 36th Court, features a mix of 12 two-bedroom and 8 three-bedroom apartments, each with two bathrooms. Property amenities include landscaped grounds, 37 parking spaces, onsite laundry facilities, and a quiet residential setting.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 17:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
