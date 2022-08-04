Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Five-Unit Apartment Building
08/04/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Five-Unit Apartment Building
August 02, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., August 2, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of 719 North Nevada Avenue, a five-unit apartment property located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The asset sold for $1,100,000.
Boomer Beatty, first vice president, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust.
This asset is a five-unit converted mansion in central Colorado Springs. It offers a diverse mix of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. This beautiful historic mansion is listed on the Colorado Springs Historic Home Tour and is eligible to be listed on the state historic registry. Residents enjoy quality finishes and community amenities, including a large backyard, patio, and ample off-street parking. The property benefits significantly from its proximity to Colorado Spring's downtown district and Colorado College's main campus and provides walkable access to the vibrant dining and retail scene along Nevada Avenue.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:27:33 UTC.