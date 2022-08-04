Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Five-Unit Apartment Building August 02, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., August 2, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of 719 North Nevada Avenue, a five-unit apartment property located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The asset sold for $1,100,000.



Boomer Beatty, first vice president, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust.



This asset is a five-unit converted mansion in central Colorado Springs. It offers a diverse mix of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. This beautiful historic mansion is listed on the Colorado Springs Historic Home Tour and is eligible to be listed on the state historic registry. Residents enjoy quality finishes and community amenities, including a large backyard, patio, and ample off-street parking. The property benefits significantly from its proximity to Colorado Spring's downtown district and Colorado College's main campus and provides walkable access to the vibrant dining and retail scene along Nevada Avenue.