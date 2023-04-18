Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-18 pm EDT
31.82 USD   -2.48%
04:42pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Net-Leased Industrial Property in Florida
PU
12:28pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of B&C Storage in Auburn, New York
PU
04/17Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 1.08-Acre Land Development Site in Bergen County, New Jersey
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Net-Leased Industrial Property in Florida

04/18/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Net-Leased Industrial Property in Florida
April 17, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, FL, April 17, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Florida, Inc (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale a net-leased property located in Tallahassee, Florida, according to Steven D. Weinstock, regional manager and senior vice president of the firm's Chicago Oak Brook office. The asset sold for $2,050,000.

The buyer, a New York-based limited liability company, was secured and represented by Dominic Sulo, senior vice president investments, and Samuel Malato, associate, of Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office. Ryan Nee, Florida broker of record, assisted in closing this transaction.

The property is occupied by Johnson Controls, an international conglomerate with 2,000 locations worldwide. Johnson Controls recently extended their lease at fair market value. The building is located at 5215 West Tharpe Street in Tallahassee, Florida. Tallahassee has seen a population growth of 28.8 percent since 2000.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 20:41:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 171 M - -
Net income 2023 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 1 277 M 1 277 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 32,63 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-7.34%1 277
KE HOLDINGS INC.22.21%22 654
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.07%21 931
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED2.16%14 504
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.42.77%10 615
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-12.96%6 604
