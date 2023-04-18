Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Net-Leased Industrial Property in Florida
04/18/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Net-Leased Industrial Property in Florida
April 17, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, FL, April 17, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Florida, Inc (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale a net-leased property located in Tallahassee, Florida, according to Steven D. Weinstock, regional manager and senior vice president of the firm's Chicago Oak Brook office. The asset sold for $2,050,000.
The buyer, a New York-based limited liability company, was secured and represented by Dominic Sulo, senior vice president investments, and Samuel Malato, associate, of Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office. Ryan Nee, Florida broker of record, assisted in closing this transaction.
The property is occupied by Johnson Controls, an international conglomerate with 2,000 locations worldwide. Johnson Controls recently extended their lease at fair market value. The building is located at 5215 West Tharpe Street in Tallahassee, Florida. Tallahassee has seen a population growth of 28.8 percent since 2000.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 20:41:31 UTC.