Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Net-Leased Industrial Property in Florida April 17, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, FL, April 17, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Florida, Inc (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale a net-leased property located in Tallahassee, Florida, according to Steven D. Weinstock, regional manager and senior vice president of the firm's Chicago Oak Brook office. The asset sold for $2,050,000.



The buyer, a New York-based limited liability company, was secured and represented by Dominic Sulo, senior vice president investments, and Samuel Malato, associate, of Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office. Ryan Nee, Florida broker of record, assisted in closing this transaction.



The property is occupied by Johnson Controls, an international conglomerate with 2,000 locations worldwide. Johnson Controls recently extended their lease at fair market value. The building is located at 5215 West Tharpe Street in Tallahassee, Florida. Tallahassee has seen a population growth of 28.8 percent since 2000.