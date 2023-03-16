Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
12:51:30 2023-03-16 pm EDT
31.09 USD   +0.47%
12:35pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges $8,000,000 Sale of 32-Unit Apartment Building in Adams Morgan Neighborhood of Northwest, D.C.
PU
12:15pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a RV/Boat Storage Facility for $6.425 Million in Englewood, Florida
PU
11:05aMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of a Two Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Florida
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a RV/Boat Storage Facility for $6.425 Million in Englewood, Florida

03/16/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a RV/Boat Storage Facility for $6.425 Million in Englewood, Florida
March 16, 2023
ENGLEWOOD, Fla., Mar.16, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Storage of Englewood, an 11.84+- Acre RV/Boat Storage Facility located in Englewood, Florida. The asset sold for $6,425,000.

"This is a great example of a win-win for all parties involved. The seller captured the equity he created by building a thriving business, and the buyer bought a well-located facility with tremendous upside," said Hunter Robey, associate. "Florida remains a premier state to invest capital, and storage is an excellent hedge against inflation," said Chris Travis, first vice president investments.

Robey and Travis, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Tampa office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an LLC. The buyer, a local southwest Florida investment company, purchased the property.

Storage of Englewood is located at 2341 Englewood Rd near Lemon Bay, offering quick access to the Gulf of Mexico. Situated on an 11.84-acre site, the outside storage facility is comprised of 725 units and is 94.76% occupied at the time of the sale. The facility features ample LED lighting throughout, an on-site manager, and is equipped with 24-hour surveillance.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 16:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
