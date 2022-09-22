Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Three Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Saint Stephen, South Carolina
09/22/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Three Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Saint Stephen, South Carolina
September 22, 2022
SAINT STEPHEN, South Carolina, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of St. Stephen Storage, a 43,820-square-foot self-storage portfolio located in Saint Stephen, South Carolina, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.
Jonathan M. Fawley, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. Ben Yelm, South Carolina Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction. Jonathan Fawley said, "We were able to utilize our platform and collaborate with an outside broker to get the deal done. The current state of the debt market makes it that much more important to work with people that are capable of adapting and navigating through the challenges that will arise. This deal was a great example of that."
St. Stephen Storage is located in Saint Stephen, South Carolina. The three facilities combine to feature 323 non-climate-controlled units totaling 43,820 net rentable square feet. There are also 25 parking spaces available for rent. All three properties are located within a mile from each other and have a combined physical occupancy of 93 percent.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
