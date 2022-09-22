Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Two Property Net-Leased Portfolio in Massachusetts
09/22/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Two Property Net-Leased Portfolio in Massachusetts
September 22, 2022
Massachusetts, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of IAA Auto Storage Two Property Portfolio, located in Shirley and Templeton, Massachusetts, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.
Jonathan M. Fawley, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Thomas Shihadeh, Massachusetts Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
IAA Auto Storage Two Property Portfolio is located in Templeton and Shirley, Massachusetts. The two properties combine to feature 96 acres of land. There are currently 12 years remaining on the lease in Templeton and 10 years remaining on the lease in Shirley. The Shirley location is the largest insurance salvage auction site in new England.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 17:59:02 UTC.