Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Two Property Net-Leased Portfolio in Massachusetts September 22, 2022

Massachusetts, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of IAA Auto Storage Two Property Portfolio, located in Shirley and Templeton, Massachusetts, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.



Jonathan M. Fawley, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Thomas Shihadeh, Massachusetts Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



IAA Auto Storage Two Property Portfolio is located in Templeton and Shirley, Massachusetts. The two properties combine to feature 96 acres of land. There are currently 12 years remaining on the lease in Templeton and 10 years remaining on the lease in Shirley. The Shirley location is the largest insurance salvage auction site in new England.