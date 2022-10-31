Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07 2022-10-31 pm EDT
37.00 USD   +0.07%
01:52pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Two Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Michigan
PU
01:52pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 76,775-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina
PU
01:52pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 76,369-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in White Marsh, Maryland
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Two Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Michigan

10/31/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Two Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Michigan
October 31, 2022
Michigan, October 31, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of A+ Self Storage Two Property Self-Storage Portfolio, located in Michigan, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.

Jonathan M. Fawley, Brian Kelly, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Jonathan M. Fawley, Brian Kelly, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe. Steve Chaben, Michigan Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

A+ Self Storage is located in Swartz Creek and Flint, Michigan. The two properties combine to feature 94 climate-controlled units, 1,084 non-climate-controlled units, and one indoor unit totaling 189,165 net rentable square feet. There are also 29 parking spaces available for rent.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 17:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
01:52pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Two Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Michiga..
PU
01:52pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 76,775-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Ro..
PU
01:52pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 76,369-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Wh..
PU
01:52pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 17,550-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Gr..
PU
01:52pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 17,500 Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Bl..
PU
01:52pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 148,010-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in C..
PU
10/26Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Walgreens on Miami Beach for $35.25 Million
PU
10/25Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Fairfield Inn & Suites in Bessemer, Alabama
PU
10/24Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Harmony Plaza in Port Richey for $7.65 Million
PU
10/21Marcus & Millichap : Retail Landlords See Largely Pluses in the Kroger/Albertsons Merger
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 1 477 M 1 477 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,97 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-28.16%1 477
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.80%21 869
KE HOLDINGS INC.-48.81%12 902
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.73%10 973
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-39.70%7 783
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-50.27%7 447