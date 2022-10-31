Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Two Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Michigan
10/31/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Two Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Michigan
October 31, 2022
Michigan, October 31, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of A+ Self Storage Two Property Self-Storage Portfolio, located in Michigan, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.
Jonathan M. Fawley, Brian Kelly, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Jonathan M. Fawley, Brian Kelly, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe. Steve Chaben, Michigan Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
A+ Self Storage is located in Swartz Creek and Flint, Michigan. The two properties combine to feature 94 climate-controlled units, 1,084 non-climate-controlled units, and one indoor unit totaling 189,165 net rentable square feet. There are also 29 parking spaces available for rent.
