Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a Washington Single Tenant AutoZone Net-Leased Property June 18, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

SHORELINE, WA, June 18, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of AutoZone, a 6,030-square-foot net-leased property located in Shoreline, Washington,. The asset sold for $2,850,000.



Carson Breshears and Hank Wolfer, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.



AutoZone is located at 18217 Aurora Ave North in Shoreline, Washington. AutoZone recently inked an early 10-year lease extension with scheduled rental increases every 5 years. The site, located as an outparcel to Fred Meyer, is a top performing location for AutoZone according to Placer.ai. Breshears and Wolfer generated multiple competing offers, ultimately closing the deal with a private 1031 exchange buyer from out of state.

