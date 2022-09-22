Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of an 121,563-Square-Foot Office/Flex Portfolio in Oak Ridge, Tennessee September 22, 2022

OAK RIDGE, Tennessee, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Government Contractor Office Building, a 121,563-square-foot office/flex portfolio located in Oak Ridge (Knoxville), Tennessee, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office. The portfolio of nine buildings occupied by 20 tenants sold for $15,135,928.



Justin Fenn, Darpan Patel and Dan Yozwiak, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Tampa offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. "The ability to bring out-of-state capital to this complex portfolio of flex buildings and collaborate with another brokerage team out-of-state shows the strength of the Marcus & Millichap platform", according to Justin Fenn, lead agent on this transaction.



The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Austin Weisenbeck, Kevin Wiersema and Sean R. Sharko, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office. Jody McKibben, Tennessee Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.