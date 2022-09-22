Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of an 121,563-Square-Foot Office/Flex Portfolio in Oak Ridge, Tennessee
09/22/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of an 121,563-Square-Foot Office/Flex Portfolio in Oak Ridge, Tennessee
September 22, 2022
OAK RIDGE, Tennessee, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Government Contractor Office Building, a 121,563-square-foot office/flex portfolio located in Oak Ridge (Knoxville), Tennessee, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office. The portfolio of nine buildings occupied by 20 tenants sold for $15,135,928.
Justin Fenn, Darpan Patel and Dan Yozwiak, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Tampa offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. "The ability to bring out-of-state capital to this complex portfolio of flex buildings and collaborate with another brokerage team out-of-state shows the strength of the Marcus & Millichap platform", according to Justin Fenn, lead agent on this transaction.
The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Austin Weisenbeck, Kevin Wiersema and Sean R. Sharko, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office. Jody McKibben, Tennessee Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 17:59:02 UTC.