Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of an 8-Unit Apartment Property in Phoenix

08/17/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PHOENIX, August 17, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Colter, an 8-unit apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm's Phoenix office, the asset sold for $2,100,000.

'Primely located in one of Central Phoenix's coveted residential neighborhoods, the Medlock Historic District, Colter is benefited with extreme barriers to future competitive supply, said Paul Bay, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office. 'The new owner will have the opportunity to execute on a programmatic interior renovation to capitalize on premiums already proven in the submarket.' Bay had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, another private investor, was procured by Bay.

Colter is a single-level apartment community comprised of eight two-bedroom/one-bath units. The property features interior courtyards and covered carports. Six of the units have been lightly updated by the former owner, a long-term holder. Colter is located at 325-405 West Colter Street in Phoenix, Arizona.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 21:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
05:21pINSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Marcus & Millichap
MT
05:04pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of an 8-Unit Apartment Property in Phoeni..
PU
04:01pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Institutional Property Advisors Brokers Two-Property $275 M..
BU
08/16MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a Loudon County Retail Center
PU
08/16MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $110 Million Multif..
BU
08/13MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 20,285-Square Foot Industrial Buildi..
PU
08/13MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 42-Unit Apartment Building in Glenda..
PU
08/13MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 2,115-SF Net-Leased Property in Tucs..
PU
08/13MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 15,632-Square Foot industrial Buildi..
PU
08/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,900-Square Foot Net-Leased Propert..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 855 M - -
Net income 2021 64,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 593 M 1 593 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,25 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.8.11%1 593
CBRE GROUP, INC.50.41%31 043
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-29.06%24 077
KE HOLDINGS INC.-71.27%21 055
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED68.22%12 401
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-28.19%9 763