Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of an 8-Unit Apartment Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX, August 17, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Colter, an 8-unit apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm's Phoenix office, the asset sold for $2,100,000.

'Primely located in one of Central Phoenix's coveted residential neighborhoods, the Medlock Historic District, Colter is benefited with extreme barriers to future competitive supply, said Paul Bay, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office. 'The new owner will have the opportunity to execute on a programmatic interior renovation to capitalize on premiums already proven in the submarket.' Bay had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, another private investor, was procured by Bay.

Colter is a single-level apartment community comprised of eight two-bedroom/one-bath units. The property features interior courtyards and covered carports. Six of the units have been lightly updated by the former owner, a long-term holder. Colter is located at 325-405 West Colter Street in Phoenix, Arizona.