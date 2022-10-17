Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of an 89,250-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Melbourne, Florida
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of an 89,250-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Melbourne, Florida
October 17, 2022
MELBOURNE, Florida, October 17, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Florida, Inc.(NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Melbourne, Florida Storage Opportunity, a 66,547-square-foot self-storage facility located in Melbourne, Florida, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.
Meir D. Perlmuter, Nathan Coe Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented Meir D. Perlmuter, Nathan Coe Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe. Ryan Nee, Florida Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Melbourne, Florida Storage Opportunity is located in Melbourne, Florida. The property will feature 662 climate-controlled units totaling 66,547 net rentable square feet. The facility benefits from a dense and growing surrounding population.
