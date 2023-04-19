Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of an Office Building in Oakland Park for $4.5 Million April 17, 2023

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., April 18, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 4650 North Dixie Hwy, an office property located in Oakland Park, Florida for $4,550,000.



"Medical office is still one of the most sought-after property types, and this deal is a testament to the continued influx of capital flowing into Florida looking for solid quality assets," said, Michael Crocchiola, associate. Crocchiola and Alex Zylberglait, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.



This property consists of 1.61 acres of land and a 13,986 square-foot medical office that will be Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Center's newest Florida location: Oakland Park Children's Surgery Center. The subject is an existing building that will be repositioned into a three-room, Class C surgical center and pediatric dental clinic (a Class C surgical clinic provides major surgical procedures that require general or regional block anesthesia and support of vital bodily functions).



The property is located at 4650 North Dixie Highway near major national restaurants and retailers including Publix, Wendy's, Popeyes and McDonalds.

