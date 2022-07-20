Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of the Days Inn, a 55-Room Hospitality Property
07/20/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of the Days Inn, a 55-Room Hospitality Property
July 20, 2022
HOLBROOK, AZ, July 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Days Inn Holbrook, a 55-room hospitality property located in Holbrook, AZ. According to Cameron Glinton, regional manager of the firm's Las Vegas office, the asset sold for $3,600,000.
Marcus Threats CCIM, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Las Vegas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. "The seller decided to dispose of the asset and retire from the hotel business with the goal of acquiring a more passive investment. They are now moving their equity into net leased investments," informs Threats.
The buyer, a private investor from New Mexico, who was looking for a high cashflow hotel investment, was also secured and represented by Threats. Arizona Broker of Record Ryan Sarbinoff, assisted in closing this transaction.
