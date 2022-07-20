Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-07-20 pm EDT
38.19 USD   -0.04%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of the Days Inn, a 55-Room Hospitality Property

07/20/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of the Days Inn, a 55-Room Hospitality Property
July 20, 2022
HOLBROOK, AZ, July 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Days Inn Holbrook, a 55-room hospitality property located in Holbrook, AZ. According to Cameron Glinton, regional manager of the firm's Las Vegas office, the asset sold for $3,600,000.

Marcus Threats CCIM, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Las Vegas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. "The seller decided to dispose of the asset and retire from the hotel business with the goal of acquiring a more passive investment. They are now moving their equity into net leased investments," informs Threats.

The buyer, a private investor from New Mexico, who was looking for a high cashflow hotel investment, was also secured and represented by Threats. Arizona Broker of Record Ryan Sarbinoff, assisted in closing this transaction.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 19:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,82x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 1 485 M 1 485 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,20 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-25.77%1 485
CBRE GROUP, INC.-26.73%25 444
KE HOLDINGS INC.-21.92%19 864
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED12.32%13 946
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-41.35%8 997
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-32.84%8 973