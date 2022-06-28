Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sales of The Villas at Ballantyne, a 40-Unit Apartment Building in El Cajon, California June 28, 2022

EL CAJON, Cali, June 28, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Villas at Ballantyne, a 40-unit apartment property located in El Cajon, California. The asset sold for $10,470,000.



Austin Ray Huffman, Senior Partner and Christopher J. Zorbas, Executive Managing Director of Investments, with Zorbas | Huffman | & Partners in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Del Mar office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller Ballantyne Villas LLC. The buyer, Insight Investment Partners, was also secured and represented by Huffman and Zorbas.



According to Huffman, "The new owner plans on putting approximately $2 million in capital improvements to elevate the asset to one of El Cajon's most desirable rental addresses. The property will feature exquisitely renovated interiors, enhanced exterior ground and common areas, updated building systems, and new branding. The community is directly adjacent to the El Cajon Civic Center and features walkable access to numerous retail, dining and cultural amenities."



The Villas at Ballantyne is located in the heart of El Cajon at 294 Ballantyne Street. The property is comprised of twenty-two (22) one-bedroom/one-bathroom and eighteen (18) two-bedroom/one-bathroom units. Almost every unit has been upgraded over the past 8 years with new cabinets, floorings, fixtures, and counter tops.

