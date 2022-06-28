Log in
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sales of The Villas at Ballantyne, a 40-Unit Apartment Building in El Cajon, California

06/28/2022
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sales of The Villas at Ballantyne, a 40-Unit Apartment Building in El Cajon, California
June 28, 2022
EL CAJON, Cali, June 28, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Villas at Ballantyne, a 40-unit apartment property located in El Cajon, California. The asset sold for $10,470,000.

Austin Ray Huffman, Senior Partner and Christopher J. Zorbas, Executive Managing Director of Investments, with Zorbas | Huffman | & Partners in Marcus & Millichap's San Diego Del Mar office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller Ballantyne Villas LLC. The buyer, Insight Investment Partners, was also secured and represented by Huffman and Zorbas.

According to Huffman, "The new owner plans on putting approximately $2 million in capital improvements to elevate the asset to one of El Cajon's most desirable rental addresses. The property will feature exquisitely renovated interiors, enhanced exterior ground and common areas, updated building systems, and new branding. The community is directly adjacent to the El Cajon Civic Center and features walkable access to numerous retail, dining and cultural amenities."

The Villas at Ballantyne is located in the heart of El Cajon at 294 Ballantyne Street. The property is comprised of twenty-two (22) one-bedroom/one-bathroom and eighteen (18) two-bedroom/one-bathroom units. Almost every unit has been upgraded over the past 8 years with new cabinets, floorings, fixtures, and counter tops.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 18:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,49x
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 1 435 M 1 435 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-27.28%1 455
KE HOLDINGS INC.-6.46%23 796
CBRE GROUP, INC.-32.61%23 402
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED14.08%14 223
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-42.64%8 749
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-34.86%8 704