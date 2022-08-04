Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the sale of The Golden Center, a 15,684-Square-Foot Mixed-Use Office Building
08/04/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the sale of The Golden Center, a 15,684-Square-Foot Mixed-Use Office Building
August 04, 2022
GOLDEN, Colo., August 4, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Golden Center, a 15,684-square-foot office property located in the heart of downtown Golden, Colorado, under the famous "Welcome to Golden" sign. The asset sold for $5,650,000.
Brandon Kramer, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.
The Golden Center is located at 1111 Washington Avenue in Golden, Colorado. The trophy asset is 100 percent leased to 13 tenants. The property recently underwent a massive overhaul that saw several improvements, including a complete build-out of the basement level into state of the art tech space, now leased to a national tech firm.
