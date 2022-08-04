Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:53 2022-08-04 pm EDT
40.45 USD   -0.65%
01:38pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the sale of The Golden Center, a 15,684-Square-Foot Mixed-Use Office Building
PU
01:38pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of a 117-Unit Apartment Building
PU
01:28pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Negotiates the Sale of Park 16 Apartments, a 60-Unit Apartment Community
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the sale of The Golden Center, a 15,684-Square-Foot Mixed-Use Office Building

08/04/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the sale of The Golden Center, a 15,684-Square-Foot Mixed-Use Office Building
August 04, 2022
GOLDEN, Colo., August 4, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Golden Center, a 15,684-square-foot office property located in the heart of downtown Golden, Colorado, under the famous "Welcome to Golden" sign. The asset sold for $5,650,000.

Brandon Kramer, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.

The Golden Center is located at 1111 Washington Avenue in Golden, Colorado. The trophy asset is 100 percent leased to 13 tenants. The property recently underwent a massive overhaul that saw several improvements, including a complete build-out of the basement level into state of the art tech space, now leased to a national tech firm.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
01:38pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the sale of The Golden Center, a 15,684-Square-Foot Mixed-Us..
PU
01:38pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of a 117-Unit Apartment Building
PU
01:28pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Negotiates the Sale of Park 16 Apartments, a 60-Unit Apartment Commun..
PU
01:28pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a Five-Unit Apartment Building
PU
01:28pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Building
PU
01:08pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A Four Property Self-Storage Portfolio In Housto..
PU
01:08pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of Coastal Boat & Rv Storage In Angleton, Texas
PU
08/03MARCUS & MILLICHAP : The Gorman Group of Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of Danville-A..
PU
08/03MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of a 37,965-SF Plaza in Orlando
PU
08/03Marcus & Millichap Board Approves $70 Million Share Buyback Plan
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 1 583 M 1 583 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,71 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-20.89%1 583
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.15%26 753
KE HOLDINGS INC.-27.44%18 460
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED17.89%14 634
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-38.85%9 262
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-32.81%8 977