Marcus & Millichap Arranges the sale of a Collins Avenue Retail Property in Miami Beach

MIAMI, July 17, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a vacant retail property on Collins Avenue, a 8,450-square-foot retail property located in South Beach. The asset sold for $6,000,000.



"This is a prime South Beach retail asset that is well located just one block west of the beach in the Collins Avenue corridor," said Drew A. Kristol, Senior Vice President of Investments in the Miami Office, "The Buyer plans on renovating and re-tenanting the property."



Kristol along with Kirk D. Olson, also a senior vice president in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, both had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, ARC PE, a Miami Beach based private equity company. The buyer, 624 Collins Ave LLC, a residential and commercial developer based in the northeast, was also secured and represented by Kristol and Olson.



The Collins Avenue property is located at 624 Collins Ave in Miami Beach just a block from Ocean Ave. and directly behind the property is the brand-new construction Goodtime Hotel which is owned and operated by producer/artist Pharrell Williams and David Grutman, a successfully promoter and entrepreneur. The building benefits from flexible MXE entertainment use zoning which allows for both hotel, commercial and residential uses.