Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the sale of a Collins Avenue Retail Property in Miami Beach
Today at 05:06 pm
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the sale of a Collins Avenue Retail Property in Miami Beach
July 17, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
MIAMI, July 17, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a vacant retail property on Collins Avenue, a 8,450-square-foot retail property located in South Beach. The asset sold for $6,000,000.
"This is a prime South Beach retail asset that is well located just one block west of the beach in the Collins Avenue corridor," said Drew A. Kristol, Senior Vice President of Investments in the Miami Office, "The Buyer plans on renovating and re-tenanting the property."
Kristol along with Kirk D. Olson, also a senior vice president in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, both had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, ARC PE, a Miami Beach based private equity company. The buyer, 624 Collins Ave LLC, a residential and commercial developer based in the northeast, was also secured and represented by Kristol and Olson.
The Collins Avenue property is located at 624 Collins Ave in Miami Beach just a block from Ocean Ave. and directly behind the property is the brand-new construction Goodtime Hotel which is owned and operated by producer/artist Pharrell Williams and David Grutman, a successfully promoter and entrepreneur. The building benefits from flexible MXE entertainment use zoning which allows for both hotel, commercial and residential uses.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2023 21:05:13 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.