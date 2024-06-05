Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Assists in Sale of North Charleston Hotel June 04, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 4, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Courtyard North Charleston, a 123-room hotel property located in Charleston, South Carolina. The property sold for $13,300,000, or $106,747 per room.



"We sold this asset to an out of state owner and closed in a reasonable timeframe," said Jack Davis, senior vice president investments. "Charleston continues to demonstrate a strong market demand with hotel sales remaining robust despite economic variables."



Davis, Joce Messinger and Chase Dewese, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Charleston office, procured the buyer, Baron Hospitality.



Courtyard North Charleston, built in 1999, is located at 2415 Mall Drive. The property sits on 2.5 acres off Interstate-26 with proximity to Charleston International Airport, Tanger Outlets and the Charleston Area Convention Center. The 125-room hotel spans four floors with amenities including an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, and meeting and banquet facilities.