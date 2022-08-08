Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:10 2022-08-08 pm EDT
40.25 USD   +1.73%
02:15pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $1.4 Million Norfolk Apartment Sale
PU
08/05MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/05MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 9,800-Square-Foot Retail Property in Davenport, Iowa
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $1.4 Million Norfolk Apartment Sale

08/08/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.4 Million Norfolk Apartment Sale
August 08, 2022
NORFOLK, Va., August 8, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 911 Westover Avenue, an eight-unit apartment building located in Norfolk, Virginia. The asset sold for $1,425,000.

"We were able to secure the deal for the buyer and provide them with a clear strategy to maximize their returns," says Justin Ferguson. "In addition, we will assist the seller in finding a suitable opportunity for a 1031 exchange."

The Uzun Group, consisting of Altay Uzun, Justin Ferguson, David Chae and Theo Jolley, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Westover Apts, LLC. The buyer, Shmuel Katz, was also secured by the team.

911 Westover Avenue consists of eight three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment units across a four-story building that was constructed in 1910.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 18:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
02:15pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $1.4 Million Norfolk Apartment Sale
PU
08/05MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/05MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 9,800-Square-Foot Retail Property in Davenport..
PU
08/05MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 46,777-Square-Foot Retail Property in Plover, ..
PU
08/05MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 46,200-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Ge..
PU
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Marcus & Millichap, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/05Marcus & Millichap Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
08/05MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05MARCUS & MILLICHAP : REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
08/05Earnings Flash (MMI) MARCUS & MILLICHAP Posts Q2 Revenue $396M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 1 580 M 1 580 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,56 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-23.12%1 580
CBRE GROUP, INC.-22.62%26 394
KE HOLDINGS INC.-25.20%19 029
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED17.60%14 707
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-39.94%8 958
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-35.10%8 376