Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.4 Million Norfolk Apartment Sale August 08, 2022

NORFOLK, Va., August 8, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 911 Westover Avenue, an eight-unit apartment building located in Norfolk, Virginia. The asset sold for $1,425,000.



"We were able to secure the deal for the buyer and provide them with a clear strategy to maximize their returns," says Justin Ferguson. "In addition, we will assist the seller in finding a suitable opportunity for a 1031 exchange."



The Uzun Group, consisting of Altay Uzun, Justin Ferguson, David Chae and Theo Jolley, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Westover Apts, LLC. The buyer, Shmuel Katz, was also secured by the team.



911 Westover Avenue consists of eight three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment units across a four-story building that was constructed in 1910.

