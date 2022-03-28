Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $1.4 Million Sale of Soddy-Daisy Industrial Building

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn., March 28, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1000 Sequoyah Road, a 18,307-square-foot industrial building located in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, according to Jody McKibben, Marcus & Millichap first vice president and regional manager. The asset sold for $1,415,816.

"This is our team's second sale in Soddy-Daisy, a tertiary market of Chattanooga, within the past 90 days," says Rob Lyons, associate. "Each sale closed over list price, reflecting the strength of the local industrial sector."

Lyons and Sykes Cargile, both of Marcus & Millichap's Nashville office, in addition to David Carolan of the firm's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the owner. The team of agents also secured the Colorado-based buyer.

The property is fully occupied by a single tenant, Tri Tool, who specializes in welding equipment. The building sits on 6.40 acres and was constructed in 1984.