Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.8 Million Sale of Palm & Sun Furnished Suites in Lake Worth Beach Florida July 23, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Palm & Sun Furnished Suites, an apartment property in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. The asset was sold for $1.8 million.



"The sale of Palm & Sun exemplifies the continued demand for well-operated, turn-key properties with active transient licenses in South Florida," said Evan Richardson, first vice president investments. "By combining the seller's proven business model with our exclusive marketing process, we helped our client sell the property for more than double the price they originally paid."



Richardson, Daniel Cunningham, Dillon Majeski, and River Rhoads, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, represented the seller in the transaction, a Florida-based private investor.



The 11-unit boutique apartment building is located at 1601 S Federal Hwy., situated on East Ocean Avenue in the city of Lantana. The unit mix consists of ten studio apartments and one one-bedroom unit. The asset is currently being operated as furnished rentals.