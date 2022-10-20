Advanced search
Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $1.85 Million Sale of Village Park Apartments

10/20/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.85 Million Sale of Village Park Apartments
October 20, 2022
NEW IBERIA, La., October 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Village Park Apartments, a 44-unit complex located in New Iberia, Louisiana. The asset sold for $1,850,000, or $42,045 per unit.

"We were able to sell this asset for $450,000 more than the seller wanted due to our exceptional underwriting and market knowledge," says Christian Redden, associate in the firm's Baton Rouge office.

Redden, in addition to Chris Shaheen and Patrick Cosgrove, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the local seller. The buyer, Seven Oaks Grant Coteau, LLC, was also procured by the team.

Village Park Apartments is located at 603 Yvonne Street in New Iberia. Built in 1994 on 3.39 acres, the complex exclusively features 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath floor plans. Roughly $200,000 has been spent in the last 36 months on capital improvements, and the roofs are two years old.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 17:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
