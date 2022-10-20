Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.85 Million Sale of Village Park Apartments October 20, 2022

NEW IBERIA, La., October 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Village Park Apartments, a 44-unit complex located in New Iberia, Louisiana. The asset sold for $1,850,000, or $42,045 per unit.



"We were able to sell this asset for $450,000 more than the seller wanted due to our exceptional underwriting and market knowledge," says Christian Redden, associate in the firm's Baton Rouge office.



Redden, in addition to Chris Shaheen and Patrick Cosgrove, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the local seller. The buyer, Seven Oaks Grant Coteau, LLC, was also procured by the team.



Village Park Apartments is located at 603 Yvonne Street in New Iberia. Built in 1994 on 3.39 acres, the complex exclusively features 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath floor plans. Roughly $200,000 has been spent in the last 36 months on capital improvements, and the roofs are two years old.