Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $12.75 Million Sale of Retail Center Portfolio in Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Cocoplum Plaza in West Palm Beach and Shoppes of Lake Worth in Lake Worth, Florida. The combined properties sold for $12.75 million.

Cocoplum Plaza is a 43,801-square-foot multi-tenant retail center located at 2845 N Military Trail in West Palm Beach, Florida. Built in 1985, the 4.43-acre property sold for $6,500,000 or $148.40 per square foot.

Shoppes of Lake Worth is a 38,530-square-foot shopping center located at 6651 Lake Worth Road in Lake Worth, Florida. The 1981-build, 3.38-acre site sold for $6,250,000 or $162.21 per square foot.

"This transaction could not have been timed better given the current interest rate environment. The seller realized the opportunity and capitalized on the strong demand from investors, which triggered the sale after 15 years of ownership," said Benedict Gutierrez, investment specialist in the Marcus & Millichap Miami office. "The buyer, a sophisticated value-add investor, identified hidden opportunities and plans to take the properties to the next level through capital improvements. A win-win scenario for both parties."

Gutierrez had the exclusive listing to market Shoppes of Lake Worth on behalf of the sellers, Coral Cove Plaza LLC & Lakeworth LLC., and the sellers of Cocoplum Plaza, Gulf City Plaza LLC., Hunter Realty LLC. and HRG No 1 Corporation. The buyer of both properties was Current Capital Group, a Hollywood-based commercial real estate firm led by president and founder Todd Nepola.