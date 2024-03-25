Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers 17-Unit Multifamily Property in Portsmouth March 25, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

PORTSMOUTH, Va., March 25, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1007 Green Street, a 17-unit apartment property located in Portsmouth, Va. The property sold for $2,400,000, or $141,176 per unit.



"The seller originally endeavored to handle the sale independently, but with the advantage of our national platform, marketing strategies and ability to secure higher pricing, the seller saw the benefit in a partnership," says Justin Ferguson, first vice president investments. "Additionally, our expertise in managing the myriad of daily responsibilities required to take the property from tours to the closing table helped this closing succeed."



Ferguson, Altay Uzun, Theo Jolley and Jack Carroll, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Hampton Roads and Richmond offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Capps Equity, LLC, and procured the buyer, Nouveux Effingham, LLC .



Built in 1987, Effingham Green Condos features 17 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units across two buildings on two acres. Located in the heart of Portsmouth, the condos are less than three miles from Norfolk Naval Shipyard, one of the largest shipyards in the United States. The property has easy access to I-65, I-264, I-464 and Effingham Street.