Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $29 Million Mixed-Use Portfolio Sale in Manhattan
July 08, 2024 at 02:05 pm EDT
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $29 Million Mixed-Use Portfolio Sale in Manhattan
July 08, 2024
LinkedIn Email App
NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 127-129 Second Avenue and 36 Saint Marks Place, three mixed-use assets in Manhattan's East Village. The portfolio, which spans over 42,000 square feet, sold for $29 million.
"The East Village is a supply-constrained rental market that has consistently provided owners with higher annual rent growth than nearly every other New York City submarket," said Joe Koicim of the NYM Group of Marcus & Millichap in Manhattan. "With this asset ideally situated on the corner of Saint Mark's Place and Second Avenue, the buyer will capitalize on the long-term upside created by the natural demand for apartments and retail space in this area. This submarket has been reflective of the overall strength of New York City's rental market, which began the year with vacancy at 1.8%."
Koicim and Marcus & Millichap's Logan Markley, Zan Colin and Matt Berger represented the seller, Jonis Realty, whose principals are Nathan and Josh Halegua, along with their longtime partner Martin Newman, and procured the buyer, Ryco Capital.
The three six-story mixed-use buildings contain 10 retail units and 59 residential units that range from studios to five-bedroom apartments. The properties are close to New York University and surrounded by restaurants, hotels, nightlife, and transportation.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on
08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 July 2024 18:04:05 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.