Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.39 Million Sale of Harbor Freight Tools July 10, 2023

EASLEY, S.C., July 10, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 15,000-square-foot Harbor Freight Tools located in the Greenville, South Carolina MSA. The asset sold for $3.39 million, or $226 per square foot.



"We were able to procure an all-cash buyer for this transaction," says Ani Paulson, vice president investments. "In the current debt market, this was the most preferable offer preventing potential lending obstacles we could have faced. We still see an ample number of all-cash transactions, especially for deals $5 million and below. All-cash or low-leverage buyers will remain preferred until the capital markets stabilize."



Paulson and Don McMinn, investment specialists with Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private REIT, in addition to procuring the buyer, a publicly traded REIT.



The subject property is located at 816 Saco Lowell Road in Easley, South Carolina. Constructed in 2021, it is a freestanding retail building that is fully leased to Harbor Freight Tools with a corporate guarantee. The property sits on 2.11 acres, directly adjacent to a Walmart Supercenter, Marshall's, Kohl's, Sam's Club, Tractor Supply Company and numerous other national retailers.