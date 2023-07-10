Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $3.39 Million Sale of Harbor Freight Tools
Today at 02:24 pm
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.39 Million Sale of Harbor Freight Tools
July 10, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
EASLEY, S.C., July 10, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 15,000-square-foot Harbor Freight Tools located in the Greenville, South Carolina MSA. The asset sold for $3.39 million, or $226 per square foot.
"We were able to procure an all-cash buyer for this transaction," says Ani Paulson, vice president investments. "In the current debt market, this was the most preferable offer preventing potential lending obstacles we could have faced. We still see an ample number of all-cash transactions, especially for deals $5 million and below. All-cash or low-leverage buyers will remain preferred until the capital markets stabilize."
Paulson and Don McMinn, investment specialists with Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private REIT, in addition to procuring the buyer, a publicly traded REIT.
The subject property is located at 816 Saco Lowell Road in Easley, South Carolina. Constructed in 2021, it is a freestanding retail building that is fully leased to Harbor Freight Tools with a corporate guarantee. The property sits on 2.11 acres, directly adjacent to a Walmart Supercenter, Marshall's, Kohl's, Sam's Club, Tractor Supply Company and numerous other national retailers.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2023 18:23:08 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.