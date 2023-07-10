Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.27 Million Sale of Former Walgreens in Raleigh July 10, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

RALEIGH, N.C., July 10, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 13,813-square-foot former Walgreens location in Raleigh, North Carolina. The asset sold for $4,270,271, or $309.15 per square foot.



"The Walgreens at 1910 Falls Valley was in high demand from developers and owner-users due to the highly affluent demographics in North Raleigh and its close proximity to WakeMed North Hospital," says Andrew Margulies, senior vice president investments. "The buyer plans to repurpose the building into a niche grocery store concept."



Margulies and Harrison Creason had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private partnetship based in the Asheville area. The team also procured the buyer, a private partnership based in the Raleigh-Durham area.



The asset is located at 1910 Falls Valley Drive in Raleigh, North Carolina. Constructed in 2004, the property features double-drive-thru lanes at the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Valley Drive, one mile away from Wake Med North Hospital.