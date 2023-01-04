Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $4.4 Million Medical Complex Sale
01/04/2023 | 01:08pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4 Million Medical Complex Sale
January 04, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala., Jan. 4, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Heritage Medical Complex, a 22,201-square-foot medical office property located in Cullman, Alabama. The asset sold for $4,400,000, or $199.09 per square foot.
"This 90%-occupied building sold to a local 1031-exchange buyer and closed in just 45 days," says Brian Higdon, senior associate in the firm's Birmingham office.
Higdon had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Mike Waters, in addition to procuring the buyer, Thomas Willingham.
Heritage Medical Complex is located at 1701 Main Avenue Southwest in Cullman, just 40 minutes north of Birmingham and 40 minutes south of Huntsville. The property features two buildings that are occupied by seven tenants, including Cullman Regional Medical Center Primary Care and Heritage Diagnostic Center and Pharmacy. The complex was constructed in 2005 and sits on 4.53 acres.
