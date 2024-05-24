Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.53M Sale of CVS Pharmacy in Lakeland May 23, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

LAKELAND, Fla., May 23, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, announced today the sale of a 12,738-square-foot, net-leased CVS Pharmacy, in Lakeland, Florida. The asset sold for $4,529,914.



"This CVS, which is subject to a long term lease, has excellent intrinsic value and traded at a favorable return for our investor," says Ronnie Issenberg, senior managing director investments. "Net leased CVS Properties, especially in Florida, are a hot ticket these days as CVS maintains the best credit among the pharmacy brands," adds Gabriel Britti, senior managing director investments.



Issenberg, Britti and Ricardo Esteves, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, represented the buyer in the transaction, a Florida-based private investor.



Located at 5010 Florida Ave South on a 1.57-acre parcel, the property is positioned at the signalized intersection of Lake Miriam Drive and Florida Avenue South, two primary thoroughfares experiencing a daily traffic flow exceeding 57,000 vehicles. The property has had a long operating history at the site since 2000. Nearby national retailers include Chase Bank, 7-Eleven, and HomeGoods.