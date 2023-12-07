Official MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. press release
Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $4.7 Million Sale of Birmingham Industrial Warehouse
December 07, 2023 at 02:23 pm EST
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.7 Million Sale of Birmingham Industrial Warehouse
December 07, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
IRONDALE, Ala., December 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 210 Automation Way, a 90,000-square-foot industrial warehouse located in the Birmingham, Alabama MSA. The property sold for $4,725,000, or $52.50 per square foot.
Brian Higdon and Nick Neuroth, investment specialists in the firm's Birmingham office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, OPA Holdings, LLC. The buyer, Basis Industrial, was sourced by Kenneth Hobson of Marcus & Millichap's Orlando office. The deal features a three-year sale leaseback and closed above market price per foot.
"Our team was able to secure multiple competitive offers," says Higdon. "This translated into an attractive cost of capital for our client relative to alternative financing in today's market."
210 Automation Way consists of 90,000 square feet of industrial space, sits on 9.57 acres, and was constructed in 1974. The property is currently 100% occupied and is comprised of a synergistic mix of three tenants: Benchmark Imports, Overnight Parts Alliance and Wholesale Parts Alliance.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 07 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2023 19:22:23 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.