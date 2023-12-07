Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.7 Million Sale of Birmingham Industrial Warehouse December 07, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

IRONDALE, Ala., December 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 210 Automation Way, a 90,000-square-foot industrial warehouse located in the Birmingham, Alabama MSA. The property sold for $4,725,000, or $52.50 per square foot.



Brian Higdon and Nick Neuroth, investment specialists in the firm's Birmingham office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, OPA Holdings, LLC. The buyer, Basis Industrial, was sourced by Kenneth Hobson of Marcus & Millichap's Orlando office. The deal features a three-year sale leaseback and closed above market price per foot.



"Our team was able to secure multiple competitive offers," says Higdon. "This translated into an attractive cost of capital for our client relative to alternative financing in today's market."



210 Automation Way consists of 90,000 square feet of industrial space, sits on 9.57 acres, and was constructed in 1974. The property is currently 100% occupied and is comprised of a synergistic mix of three tenants: Benchmark Imports, Overnight Parts Alliance and Wholesale Parts Alliance.