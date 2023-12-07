Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4 Million Sale of Baltimore Industrial Property December 07, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

BALTIMORE, December 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 5720 Reisterstown Road, a 49,047-square-foot industrial property located in Baltimore, Maryland. The property sold for $4,125,000, or $84 per square foot.



Bryn Merrey and John Faus, investment specialists in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, marketed the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring the buyer.



"The property was originally built as a Ford dealership and featured a large outdoor parking area," says Merrey. "More recently, it was converted into a multi-tenant industrial property catering to auto-service tenants. The large outdoor parking area is unique in this part of Baltimore and helpful for both the retention of existing clients and for future leasing efforts."



The combination of frontage on Reisterstown Road and permissive zoning makes this a prominent asset for auto uses," added Faus. "Its location in a dense commercial corridor of Baltimore City should benefit the property's performance in the future."



5720 Reisterstown Road was built in 1946 on 3.56 acres of land. Additionally, the property is conveniently located close to major transportation routes, making it easy for employees and customers to get to and from the site.