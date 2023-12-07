Official MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. press release
Marcus & Millichap : Brokers $4 Million Sale of Baltimore Industrial Property
December 07, 2023 at 02:17 pm EST
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4 Million Sale of Baltimore Industrial Property
December 07, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
BALTIMORE, December 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 5720 Reisterstown Road, a 49,047-square-foot industrial property located in Baltimore, Maryland. The property sold for $4,125,000, or $84 per square foot.
Bryn Merrey and John Faus, investment specialists in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, marketed the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring the buyer.
"The property was originally built as a Ford dealership and featured a large outdoor parking area," says Merrey. "More recently, it was converted into a multi-tenant industrial property catering to auto-service tenants. The large outdoor parking area is unique in this part of Baltimore and helpful for both the retention of existing clients and for future leasing efforts."
The combination of frontage on Reisterstown Road and permissive zoning makes this a prominent asset for auto uses," added Faus. "Its location in a dense commercial corridor of Baltimore City should benefit the property's performance in the future."
5720 Reisterstown Road was built in 1946 on 3.56 acres of land. Additionally, the property is conveniently located close to major transportation routes, making it easy for employees and customers to get to and from the site.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 07 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2023 19:16:27 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.