Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.3 Million Sale of Dorchester Multifamily Property

BOSTON, April 8, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 20-unit multifamily property in Dorchester, Massachusetts, for $5,296,345.



"Value-add workforce housing investment opportunities keep outperforming in the marketplace despite the headwinds from a rising interest rate environment," said Evan Griffith, senior vice president investments.



Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap's Griffith Pepdjonovic Group had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the Seller and procured the Buyer.

"Dorchester is one of the strongest rental markets in the city with limited new supply and robust demand due to affordability and proximity to the city. We have seen strong consistent rent growth in this submarket and historically low vacancy," adds Tony Pepdjonovic, senior vice president investments.



The 21,410-square-foot multifamily building is at 820-828 Blue Hill Ave. The four-story property comprises 20 units with a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. The property is near the Franklin Park Zoo and only 0.6 miles to the Talbot Ave. Commuter Rail station.